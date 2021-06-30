Contact Us
Pursuit Of 3 Purported Armed Robbers Ends In Rollover Crash On Route 22

Cecilia Levine
AT&T store in Millburn
AT&T store in Millburn

Three armed robbery suspects were in custody after their vehicle overturned during a police pursuit Wednesday afternoon, sources tell Daily Voice.

The three men had robbed at AT&T store in Millburn around 3:40 p.m., before their vehicle overturned on the eastbound side of Route 22 during the chase, according to sources and initial police reports.

The three men along with three civilians were hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

