Purported Eagles-Giants Argument Leaves NJ Man Dead Outside Of Popular Philly Cheesesteak Joint

Nicole Acosta
Paul C. Burkert apparently killed David Padro over an Eagles-Giants dispute in front of Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia Thursday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Philadelphia police/GoFundMe photo

An argument between a Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants fan turned deadly when one killed the other while waiting in line for cheesesteaks early Thursday morning in Philly.

Paul C. Burkert, 36, of Reading, pulled out a gun and shot 23-year-old Camden resident David Padro around 1 a.m. outside of Pat's Steaks, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The two had gotten into a dispute when things turned physical on Ninth and Wharton Streets, authorities said.

Padro was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he died of a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Pat's general manage Tom Francono told the Inquirer the two men were arguing in part over football, when "one guy grabbed the other guy and got him in a grip, and the other guy pulled out a gun and shot him in the torso. 

"It was one shot. The cops came right away."

More than $2,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe campaign in Padro's name as of Friday afternoon.

Burkert fled the scene in a van, but later surrendered to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

