Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Minivan Lands On Pickup Truck: Three Hospitalized, One Serious After Route 4 Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Psych Hospital Resident Wanders Off From Facility, Search Launched In South Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Brian Thorne
Brian Thorne Photo Credit: Ewing PD Facebook page

Police in Trenton were on the lookout for a man who walked away from a psychiatric facility Sunday night and has been missing ever since.

NJ Human Services were notified around 10:05 p.m. that Brian Thorne, 48, wandered off from Trenton Psychiatric Hospital around 8:30 p.m. He was at TPH on a non-criminal hold.

Thorne is a black male, partially bald, approximately 6’1” and 176 pounds. 

On Saturday, a man who wandered off from a North Jersey nursing home was found dead.

Human Services Police have entered Thorne into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person. Thorne has ties to Essex County. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.