PSE&G Workers Burned In Teaneck Gas Flash Fire

Two PSE&G workers were burned Thursday – one seriously – when they struck a gas line that ignited on a Teaneck street, authorities said.

Both were working in a construction hole on Merrison Street near Grange Road when the fire flashed shortly before 11 a.m., Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

“Apparently, they were using a cutting instrument when they struck a gas line that ignited,” Faggello said. “One employee was severely burned on the arm while the second had less serious burns.”

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps and medics responded along with police, the deputy chief said.

Both victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

