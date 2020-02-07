Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Strip-Search Groping, Sex Exchanged For Sanitary Pads: Female NJ Inmates Detail Abuse By Guards
DV Pilot Police & Fire

PSE&G Workers Burned In Teaneck Gas Flash Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
PSE&G
PSE&G Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO (Boyd A. Loving)

Two PSE&G workers were burned Thursday – one seriously – when they struck a gas line that ignited on a Teaneck street, authorities said.

Both were working in a construction hole on Merrison Street near Grange Road when the fire flashed shortly before 11 a.m., Deputy Police Chief John Faggello said.

“Apparently, they were using a cutting instrument when they struck a gas line that ignited,” Faggello said. “One employee was severely burned on the arm while the second had less serious burns.”

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps and medics responded along with police, the deputy chief said.

Both victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.