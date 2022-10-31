Prostitution Bust Nets Seven Arrests At Hotels In This Hudson County Town

Several prostitution-related arrests were made in one day as part of a continuous effort to combat violent crimes in one Hudson County town.

"We are specifically targeting prostitution because of the additional crime it brings to our hotel," said Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller citing drug-dealing, robberies and sexual assaults.

"The day before the Anti-Crime Unit conducted this operation, a prostitute was robbed at knifepoint. The Secaucus Police Department will continue these efforts to ensure the safety of the transient community who stay at our hotels."

The arrests were made on Tuesday, Oct. 25 between 7 p.m. and 11:15 p.m., Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The following arrests were made, according to Miller:

Idalmis Diazdiaz, 40, of Secaucus, was charged with engaging in prostitution and promoting prostitution, while Jose Carballosa, 42, was charged with promoting prostitution. Both were issued their complaint summonses and were released from police custody.

Laura Bermudez Murcia, 26m of Secaucus, was charged with engaging in prostitution, drug possession, and money laundering. Bermudez Murcia was issued her complaint summons and was released from police custody.

Maximina Martinez, 36, of Secaucus, was charged with engaging in prostitution and money laundering. She was issued her complaint summons and was released from police custody.

Yakayra Jimenez Guzman, 25, of Union City, was charged with engaging in prostitution. She was issued her complaint summons and was released from police custody.

Lucia Ubierasosa, 39, of Secaucus, was charged with prostitution, issued her complaint summons and was released from police custody.

Kellee Chhun, 31, of Lowell, MA, was charged with engaging in prostitution and promoting prostitution. She was issued her complaint summons and was released from police custody.

