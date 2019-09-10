Prospect Park PD: Clifton Con Artist Scams Elderly NY Man Out Of $8,000

Prospect Park detectives pulled off a rare feat, capturing a Clifton man who they said conned a 72-year-old man out of $8,000 by claiming the victim’s nephew was in trouble.

Pretending to be the nephew, 22-year-old Juan Gil-Delao called the New York State victim, told him that he’d been arrested on DWI charges and said he needed money for an attorney, Capt. Ammen Matari said.

The victim followed his instructions, sending $8,000 in cash via FedEx overnight to a Prospect Park address, Matari said.

Most thieves involved in such scams ordinarily operate out of the country to avoid detection and capture.

SEE: Heartless phone scammers stole $7,500 from a frightened Saddle Brook woman who was fooled into thinking her grandson had just been arrested after an accident.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/saddlebrook/police-fire/beware-grandson-in-trouble-phone-scam-costs-elderly-saddle-brook-woman-7500/747962/

In this case, Detective Sgt. Walter Richmond and Detective Arthur Canestrino identified Gil-Delao, who was arrested at his home and charged with theft and conspiracy before being released pending a court hearing.

The detectives were assisted by Lt. William Rausch in the investigation and worked in conjunction with the New York State Police, the captain said.

“The outstanding work by our detectives and patrol officers brings closure to this victim, while also serving as a reminder to be aware of such scams which have become increasingly common,” Police Chief Charlie Atie said. “I urge anyone to please contact your local police department immediately when receiving telephone calls of this nature.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.