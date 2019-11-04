Prospect Park Man, 20, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight At Paterson Street Corner

A 20-year-old Prospect Park man arrested on a firearms charge last year was gunned down in broad daylight Monday outside a Paterson convenience store –- the 14th shooting death in the city this year.

The grey-hoodied shooter fled on East Haledon Avenue after Niyam Deloatch was struck more than once near the corner of North Main Street -- an area known as "The Main" that authorities say is controlled by the Bloods Street gang -- just after 1 p.m. authorities said.

Responders conducted CPR on Deloatch, who was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center about an hour later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Detectives and extra uniformed officers converged on the scene, which was cordoned off with police tape for a one-block radius.

The 13th fatal shooting Monday gave Paterson one more than the 13 reported in all of 2018.

It was the seventh killing by gunfire in the city in less than two months.

Over a five-year period, Paterson averaged 21.4 homicides a year between 2013 and 2017 -- with a high of 26 in 2014 following a low of 18 the year before.

Paterson police arrested Deloatch during an October 2018 drug bust in Paterson’s 1st Ward, records show. He was charged with gun and drug offenses.

