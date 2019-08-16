Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Prosecutor: Wood-Ridge Man, 19, Gathered 600 Child Porn Files

Jerry DeMarco
Jha Harezod
Jha Harezod Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 19-year-old Wood-Ridge man collected 600 child porn images from the Dark Web, authorities charged.

Jha Harezod remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending an Aug. 28 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Cyber Crimes Unit seized hundreds of files “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” during a raid Wednesday at Harezod’s Johnson Drive home.

He got them through a collection of websites on an encrypted network that can't be found using traditional search engines or through traditional browsers, the prosecutor said.

Harezod is charged with possession of child pornography.

