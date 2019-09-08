Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ridgefield Man, 29, Admits Trafficking Child Porn Videos, Photos
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: WNY Production Manager Embezzled $75,000 Through Record Company's Fort Lee Bank

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Zuleica Martins
Zuleica Martins Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A music production manager from West New York stole $75,000 from a record company’s bank account in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Zuleica Martins, 41, who worked for Brooklyn-based Vega Records, “conducted numerous, unauthorized automated teller machine withdrawals and debit card purchases, wired funds into her personal bank accounts, and altered the financial bank records to conceal these transactions,”

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

Martins was arrested in West New York on Friday and charged with theft by deception and falsifying records.

She was released pending an Aug. 21 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.