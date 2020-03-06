Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Prosecutor: Verona Man Had More Than 1,000 Photos Of Children Being Sexually Abused

Paul J. Bonelli
Paul J. Bonelli Photo Credit: ECPO

A 76-year-old Verona man was found with more than 1,000 items depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, said authorities who charged him.

Paul J. Bonelli was arrested following an investigation into a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Verona Police Chief Christopher Kiernan said.

Devices and digital storage media were recovered from Bonelli's home on a search warrant executed by several law enforcement agencies, Stephens and Kiernan said.

Bonelli was identified during an investigation into the possession and distribution of images and videos of sexual exploitation and abuse of children online, initiated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He was charged with second degree endangering the welfare of a child for possessing more than 1,000 items depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, authorities said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Verona Police Department, New Jersey State Police and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the investigation.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

