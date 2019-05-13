Prosecutor: USR Police Officer Busted For Waving Weapon, Compromising Internal Probe, More

An Upper Saddle River police officer was arrested Monday by Bergen County prosecutor's detectives who accused him of waving his weapon at someone in his car, compromising an internal affairs investigation and cyber harassment, among other offenses.

Kyle Zyskowski, 34, of Ramsey "hindered a potential internal affairs investigation by encouraging a witness to destroy evidence," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Zyskowski also "revealed a resident’s domestic violence restraining order and other privileged information and that he conspired to harass and intimidate a witness" in the case, Calo said.

What's more, the prosecutor said, he "acted in a disorderly manner by brandishing his weapon" at someone in his car while driving and "acting erratically"

An investigation by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Confidential Investigations Unit and the Upper Saddle River Police Department Internal Affairs Unit confirmed the accusations, Calo said.

Zyskowski received a summons scheduling him for a May 29 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

He's charged with witness tampering, cyber harassment, hindering apprehension or prosecution, disclosing a domestic violence restraining order and disorderly conduct for the alleged gun incident.

Zyskowski was suspended without pay pending the resolution of the case because two of the charges are third-degree counts, Police Chief Patrick Rotella told Daily Voice.

