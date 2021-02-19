Prosecutor: Union City Officer From Clifton Gave Police Database Info To 'Criminal Enterprise'

A Union City officer surrendered to authorities after accessing the police database then giving information to a criminal enterprise, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Weslley Hernandez, 29, of Clifton, accessed the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Database on multiple occasions in June of last year to obtain information "for purposes other than those authorized by his employment as a police officer," Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

“When it was brought to our attention that an officer from an unknown jurisdiction may be using his position to provide information to a criminal enterprise, the department took immediate steps to confirm or dispel a Union City Officer’s involvement," Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Internal Affairs Unit was immediately contacted.

Hernandez was subsequently charged with computer theft and suspended without pay, Suarez said.

He surrendered to authorities at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City after surrendering with his attorney.

"We have a zero tolerance policy for these types of actions and believe law enforcement must be held to the highest of standards," the prosecutor said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity Unit, Internal Affairs Section in conjunction with the Union City Police Department assisted.

