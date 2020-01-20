Prosecutor: Union City Man Charged In Sexual Assault Of 15-Year-Old Girl

A Union City man was being held in the Hudson County Jail after authorities said he of sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

William Romero, 28, of Union City is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old, who authorities said was his "acquaintance" at an apartment complex on 21st Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Monday.

The incident occurred Dec. 1 and was reported to police on Jan. 8.

Romero was charged with sexual assault, child endangerment and criminal sexual contact.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.

