Prosecutor: Union City Man Busted With More Than 1,000 Child Porn Photos On Cell Phone

A 45-year-old Union City man was busted with more than 1,000 child pornography photos on his cell phone, authorities said Tuesday.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Felix Martinez's home, acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Martinez was arrested at his house just before 9 a.m. Monday, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for possession of child porn.

Suarez credited the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

