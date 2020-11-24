Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Firefighters Rescue Suicidal Accused Burglar Who Jumped Into Shallow Hackensack River
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Union City Man Busted With More Than 1,000 Child Porn Photos On Cell Phone

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Felix Martinez
Felix Martinez Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 45-year-old Union City man was busted with more than 1,000 child pornography photos on his cell phone, authorities said Tuesday.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Felix Martinez's home, acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Martinez was arrested at his house just before 9 a.m. Monday, and charged with endangering the welfare of a child for possession of child porn.

Suarez credited the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for the investigation and arrest.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.