Prosecutor: Toms River Driver Was High, Drunk In Double-Fatal Porsche Crash

The driver was drunk and high when he careened a Porsche into the second story of a Toms River building killing himself and his passenger, authorities said Friday.

Braden De Martin, 22, had marijuana and blood-alcohol contents more than twice the legal limit during the Nov. 10, 2019 crash that also killed his passenger, Daniel Foley, 23.

A Toms River Police investigation found that De Martin was driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Hooper Avenue when he lost control of his 2010 Porsche Boxster.

The sports car struck an embankment and was propelled airborne into the second-floor of an office building occupied by EXIT Reality Elite. DeMartin and Foley were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said he released the findings "for no other reason than to educate drivers" -- particularly younger ones.

“This was a tragedy of unspeakable proportions, but what makes it truly heartbreaking is that it was altogether avoidable," Billhimer said.

"As chief law enforcement officer of Ocean County, I implore all drivers – young and not so young – to reflect upon this horrific incident, learn from it, and always be mindful of the potentially devastating consequences that may result from driving while impaired.

" It is incumbent upon every single motorist to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel of a car; failure to make the right choices might well produce irreversible and deadly outcomes,'' Billhimer said.

As a senior in 2014, De Martin ran with the Toms River High School East cross country team and played golf.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.