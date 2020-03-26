Prosecutor: Three Charged In Fatal Stabbing Outside Plainfield Nightclub

Three suspects have been charged following a stabbing outside a nightclub in Plainfield that left one person dead and three others injured, authorities said.

Plainfield Police found 30-year-old Plainfield resident Olvin Benitez Lopez with critical injuries outside Chez Maree nightclub on Watching Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said in a joint release.

Three men ages 27, 28 and 30 were also at the scene and identified as victims of the stabbing, authorities said.

Lopez was subsequently pronounced dead, and the three other victims were transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

A follow-up investigation identified Jose Rivera Nelson Martinez, 20, Rudy Gonzalez Segovia, 22, and Arquimidis Jossue Alvarado Arias, 29, as suspects in the stabbing, authorities said.

Segovia was located and arrested without incident at his Plainfield home in early March, police said.

Arias and Martinez were separately apprehended a week later in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., authorities said.

Segovia was detained pending the outcome of the case shortly after his arrest.

Martinez was extradited to New Jersey on Monday, March 23 for a detention hearing at Union County Superior Court this Friday.

Arias continues to await extradition, authorities said.

All three suspects were charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder as well as various weapons offenses.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Task Force Sgt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380.

