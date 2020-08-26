Prosecutor: South Jersey Couple Busted With 700 Heroin Folds, AK-47, $300,000 Drug Cash

A South Jersey couple with an infant were caught with 700 heroin folds, an AK-47 assault rifle and nearly $300,000 in drug cash, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday night.

An investigation that began in Bergen County brought Musella’s investigators to the Ewing Township home of Pedro DeJesus, 28, and Frances Perez-Arias, 22.

Assisted by prosecutor’s detectives and sheriff’s officers from Mercer County and Ewing police, the investigators raided the couple’s home and conducted a court-approved search on Tuesday, Musella said.

“During their search, detectives located approximately 700 glassine envelopes each containing suspected heroin, several shrink-wrapped rubber vessels containing what is suspected to be liquid heroin, packaging materials and other items associated with the processing and milling of heroin, an AK-47 assault rifle with a loaded extended magazine, and approximately $291,890,” the prosecutor said.

They arrested DeJesus and Perez-Arias, who Musella said were home with their infant child at the time.

Both were sent to the Mercer County Jail to await first appearances on a variety of charges, including maintaining a drug facility, money laundering, possessing heroin, an assault rifle and a high-capacity magazine, and child endangerment, among other counts.

