North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: Woodcliff Lake Contractor Hospitalized With Facial Burns After Touching 480-Volt Line
Prosecutor: Second Victim Alleges Sexual Assault During Appointment With Somerset County Doctor

Valerie Musson
Chike J. Aguh, 64, of Belle Mead
Chike J. Aguh, 64, of Belle Mead Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

A Somerset County doctor who was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted a patient during an appointment is facing additional charges after a second victim came forward, authorities said.

Chike J. Aguh, 64, was accused of assaulting a woman during her appointment at his practice in Franklin Township on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with other top officials.

A second victim came forward Jan. 15 stating that Aguh, of Belle Mead, sexually assaulted her during a 2019 appointment at the same practice, Robertson said.

The allegations prompted additional charges of fourth-degree sexual contact, authorities said.

Aguh was being held at Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit Detective Kutepow at (908) 231-7100. 

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

