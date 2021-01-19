Prosecutor: Second Victim Alleges Sexual Assault During Appointment With Somerset County Doctor

A Somerset County doctor who was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted a patient during an appointment is facing additional charges after a second victim came forward, authorities said.

Chike J. Aguh, 64, was accused of assaulting a woman during her appointment at his practice in Franklin Township on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a joint release with other top officials.

A second victim came forward Jan. 15 stating that Aguh, of Belle Mead, sexually assaulted her during a 2019 appointment at the same practice, Robertson said.

The allegations prompted additional charges of fourth-degree sexual contact, authorities said.

Aguh was being held at Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit Detective Kutepow at (908) 231-7100.

