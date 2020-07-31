Prosecutor: Rockland Man Attacks Black Women In Bergen, Captured After Texas Wild Boar Crash

A white Rockland County man made racist comments to three black women outside a Bergen County liquor store, then smashed their car with a baseball bat, injuring two of them, before fleeing, authorities said.

Carson Goodman, 21, of Sparkill was captured in Pecos County, TX, on Friday after his car slammed into a 400-pound wild boar on a local highway and a responding sheriff’s officer discovered that he was a fugitive from justice, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Goodman, who’d been hiding out with a relative, became a suspect soon after Northvale police were called to the Beverage Barn on Livingston Street last Saturday.

The victims told police that Goodman “made racist remarks to them while they were checking out,” Musella said.

“As they entered their vehicle in the parking lot, he smashed their taillight and shattered the rear driver’s side window with a baseball bat, resulting in injuries to two of the female passengers,” the prosecutor said.

An intensive investigation followed.

Detectives quickly identified Goodman and learned that he’d fled his parents’ home in Orangetown. They obtained an arrest warrant and entered the information into a national database.

It paid off Friday when Goodman, driving the vehicle he fled the state in, hit the boar just about 2,000 miles from the Northvale liquor store.

“We are committed to ensuring that Bergen County is safe for everyone, and we will aggressively investigate and prosecute all bias-motivated crimes that occur in our county,” Musella said.

Goodman remained held in the Pecos County Jail in Fort Stockton, TX pending extradition to New Jersey, where he’s charged with several counts of bias intimidation, as well as aggravated assault and weapons possession, among other offenses.

Musella thanked Northvale and Orangetown police and the Pecos County (TX) Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

******

WATCH THIS: A black woman assaults a white customer at Staples in Hackensack who'd just had a liver transplant, breaking her leg -- all because the victim asked her to wear her face mask. Police are seeking help finding the assailant.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hackensack/police-fire/watch-staples-customer-thrown-down-leg-broken-by-woman-who-refuses-to-wear-mask/791756/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.