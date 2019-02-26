Prosecutor: Rockaway Woman Charged In Connection With Fentanyl, Heroin Death

A Rockaway woman initially arrested on drug charges is facing more after an investigation found she gave heroin and fentanyl to a victim of a fatal drug overdose last year, authorities said.

Natalia E. Zyga, 30 this week was charged with strict liability for drug-induced death, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Chief of Investigations Stephen F. Wilson, Jr. and Rockaway Borough Police Chief Conrad Pepperman said in a joint press release.

Police found Sasha Truesdale dead on Nov. 23, 2018, after overdosing on the drugs given to her by Zyga, authorities said.

Zyga remains at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending court appearances.

The Rockaway Borough Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes and Special Enforcement Units also aided in the investigation.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

