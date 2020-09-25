Prosecutor: Ramsey Driver Was Drunk, Ran Stop Sign In Serious Bicycle Crash

A Ramsey driver was drunk when she ran a stop sign and seriously injured a bicyclist in town, authorities said Friday.

Lisa Wiegers, 45, was taken into custody following the crash on Wyckoff Avenue near the intersection of West Oak Street shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim remained in stable condition Friday at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Musella said.

An investigation by Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit

produced charges against Wiegers of assault by auto, as well as summonses for DWI, reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding a stop sign and driving an uninsured vehicle.

She was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

