PROSECUTOR: Paterson Teen Playing With Gun Accidentally Shot Friend, 13, Dead

A 13-year-old Paterson boy was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his friend that was later ruled an accident, according to authorities who charged him.

City police responding to a 3:45 p.m. call on Oct. 6 found the victim's body behind a home in the Incca Village housing complex off Harrison Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said.

An investigation revealed that the two teens were hanging out and playing with a handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the victim -- K’Zure "Kay Kay" Credle -- in the back of the head as the other teen was playing with the weapon, Valdes said.

The teen accused of shooting him was arrested and charged with delinquency which -- if committed by an adult -- would constitute aggravated assault and weapon possession, Valdes explained.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org , or contact the Passaic Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-365-3939.

