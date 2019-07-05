Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Prosecutor: Paterson Police Officer Shoots Back When Driver In Crash Opens Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Paterson PD

UPDATE: A 20-year-old convicted criminal who authorities said exchanged gunfire with a Paterson police officer after a chase ended in a crash was charged with attempted murder, among other counts.

Officers tried stopping a car driven by Kevin Gallashawj around 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening, authorities said.

A brief chase followed, ending when Gallashawj crashed the car into a parked vehicle on Fulton Street between Rosa Parks Boulevard and Mercer Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Friday evening.

Gallashawj then got out and "fired a handgun in the direction of pursuing officers," Valdes said.

One officer fired back, she said.

No one was struck, the prosecutor said.

Police grabbed Gallashawj after a brief foot chase and recovered the .45-caliber handgun that he used, she said.

Gallashawj remained held Thursday in the Passaic County Jail. In addition to attempted murder, he’s charged with weapons offenses that include eluding and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A detention hearing was scheduled this coming Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

“In accordance with Attorney General Directives, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Shooting Response Team was activated" to involve the officer's weapon discharge, Valdes said.

She asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators call her tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email tips@passaiccountynj.org .

