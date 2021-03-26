Prosecutor: Paterson Man Charged For Causing Fatal Overdose In Bathroom Of Morris County Target

A Paterson man has been charged in connection with a fatal January overdose in the bathroom of a Morris County Target, authorities said.

Quamaine T. King, 31, was charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death, Morris County Acting Prosecutor Robert Carroll said Friday in a joint release with other top officials.

King is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl to the victim, identified only as M.R., 23, who was found dead from an overdose in the bathroom of Target in Riverdale on Jan. 10, Carroll said.

An investigation by the Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of M.R.’s death to be fentanyl and heroin intoxication, Carroll said.

“Each day we are losing entirely too many members of our community to drug overdoses, and drug-related deaths have only increased due to the multi-faceted challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Carroll.

“The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office and the Morris County Chiefs of Police Association members are resolute in our commitment to investigating and enforcing applicable state law, which calls for prosecuting distributors, whose sales lead to drug-related deaths, as first-degree offenders. We will investigate each and every overdose death and target the dealer of these deadly poisons.”

King’s first-degree charge is punishable by up to 20 years in state prison subject to the No Early Release Act. He was previously charged with other drug-related offenses in connection with the overdose investigation and was being detained at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

“Distributors who prey upon the addicted will be held responsible — for both their drug distribution offense AND the unacceptable loss of life that all too often results,” said Carroll.

“It is essential that the community is aware of the law and support our resolve to enforce it in order to protect the citizens of Morris County. Let this be a warning to drug dealers that they are taking an enormous risk with every fold of heroin they distribute.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

