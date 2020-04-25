Prosecutor: Passenger Dies, Driver Hospitalized In Jefferson Crash

A driver was hospitalized and the passenger killed after crashing into a tree in Jefferson Saturday morning, authorities said.

The driver crashed a 1973 Chevrolet Nova into a tree on Berkshire Valley Road near mile marker 4.4 just after 8 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

A male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, Knapp said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Jefferson Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, with the assistance from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Jefferson Township Police Department at 973-697-1300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.