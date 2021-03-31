Prosecutor: Pair Threatened Jersey Shore Police Detective With Calls, Texts

A pair of Brick men were taken into custody for calling and texting a local police detective, threatening him and his family, authorities said.

Anthony Chieffo, 25, and Alexander Santos, 22, were each charged with retaliation against a witness and three counts of terroristic threats, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

A Brick Township detective reported receiving threatening phone calls and text messages on his police department-issued cellular phone on March 29, Billhimer said.

The threats were directed at the detective and members of his family, the prosecutor said.

The texts and calls were traced back to Chieffo's phone, authorities said.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit performed a motor vehicle stop in Brick Township on a vehicle being operated by Santos, in which Chieffo was a passenger on March 30, Billhimer said.

Santos and Chieffo were taken into custody and transported to Brick Township Police Headquarters where they were charged accordingly.

Both men were lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending their respective detention hearings.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, and Brick Township Police Department assisted with the investigation.

“Threats against law enforcement will not be tolerated,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.