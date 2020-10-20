Prosecutor: NJ Man With More Than 1,000 Child Porn Pictures Shared To Site With 4M Subscribers

A Hunterdon County man is facing numerous charges for possession and distribution of thousands of child pornography images to a site with millions of subscribers, authorities said.

Moiz Khan, 59, of Whitehouse Station, is accused of sharing the images on a public blog with four million subscribers, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said Tuesday.

Khan also had more than 40 videos of children engaging in sexually prohibited acts, Williams said.

Khan was charged Oct. 14 with first-degree distribution of child pornography and second-degree possession of child pornography.

Khan was released pending a court appearance.

The arrest was made following a joint investigation with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, the ICAC Task Force and the Readington Township Police Department.

