Prosecutor: NJ Daycare Director Did Nothing To Stop Worker From Sexually Assaulting 4 Kids

An aide at a Central Jersey daycare charged initially with sexually assaulting three children has been accused of doing the same to a fourth -- and the school's director did nothing to stop it, authorities said Monday.

Superhero Schoolhouse Director Charmaine Larkin, 44, was charged with failing to report 20-year-old Kyle Finn's behavior at the Parlin daycare, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief John Zebrowski said.

Finn, who was being held in the county jail, was initially charged last Wednesday with abusing three children. On Sunday, he was accused of sexually assaulting a fourth, Ciccone and Zebrowski said.

Finn, who has since been fired from his job at the daycare, also has worked as a camp counselor for Our Lady of Victories Parish Church and the Sayreville Department of Recreation.

He previously volunteered for the Sayreville Association for Brain Injured Children.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sayreville Police Detective Matthew Kenny at 732-525-5413 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Suzanne Kowalski at 732-745-3287.

