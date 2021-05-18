Prosecutor: Newark Man Used Bogus UK License, Passport To Wire Himself $135K At Summit Bank

A Newark man was charged with fraud after stealing $135,000 in the form of two cashier's checks from a Summit bank, authorities said Tuesday.

Summit police opened an investigation at the Chase Bank on Summit Avenue after a man later identified as 25-year-old Warris Adenuga fraudulently wired $150,000 to a business under his control from a bank in Florida, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Spagnoli said.

During a pair of transactions at the Summit bank the next day, Adenuga received cashier’s checks in the amount of $100,000 and $20,000, along with $15,000 in cash, said Spagnoli, who is prosecuting the case.

Adenuga had used a bogus United Kingdom driver’s license and passport to complete the transactions and apparently opened his business using the same documents, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Summit Police Chief Andrew Bartolotti said.

Adenuga was arrested shortly after visiting the bank, but by then he was no longer in possession of the larger of the two cashier’s checks, police said.

He was charged with one count of second-degree identity theft, one count of second-degree receipt of stolen property, and two counts of third-degree possession of false government documents.

Anyone with any information about this matter is being asked to contact Summit Police Department Detective Charlie Robertson at 908-277-9392 or Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Sofia Santos at 908-577-4256.

Convictions on charges of this nature can result in sentences of 5 to 10 years in state prison.

