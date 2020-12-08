Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Prosecutor: Newark Hotel Clerk From Bergen Had 2,263 Child Porn Files

Jerry DeMarco
Jeremy M. Haar
Jeremy M. Haar Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Newark front desk clerk from Hackensack collected nearly 2,300 child porn files, authorities charged.

Jeremy M. Haar, 22, who has a previous related arrest history, remained held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark following a months-long joint investigation by the FBI and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, they said Tuesday.

Haar “used the Internet to view, download, and possess approximately 2,263 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children on three different mobile devices,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Wyndham hotel clerk, who was graduated three years ago from Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, had previous addresses in Norwood and Fort Lee, He faces a single count of possession of child pornography in Bergen County, the prosecutor said.

Haar was charged four years ago with having sex with a 13-year-old girl and collecting child pornography, records show. The disposition of that case couldn’t immediately be determined.

ALSO SEE: An Oakland teen was arrested by federal agents Tuesday on child porn trafficking charges.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/wyckoff/news/feds-arrest-oakland-teen-on-child-porn-trafficking-charges/799354/

