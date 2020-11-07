Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Authorities Charge Laborer In Hit-Run Crash That Critically Injured Hackensack Man, 27
Prosecutor: Nanny Caught On Hidden Camera Abusing Hackensack Infant

Jerry DeMarco
Abena Yeboah
Abena Yeboah Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A hidden camera caught a nanny “hitting, kicking and yanking” a Hackensack infant by the arm, said authorities who charged her with child abuse.

Abena Yeboah, 71, of the Bronx “had been hired to care for the infant,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

City police were notified after a nanny cam captured her abusing the child, he said.

New York City police arrested Yeboah on a Hackensack Police Department warrant, Musella said.

She remained held pending extradition to Bergen County to face child abuse charges, he said.

