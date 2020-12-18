Prosecutor: Multiple Firearms, Ammo Seized In 2-Hour Central Jersey SWAT Standoff

Multiple firearms and ammunition were seized from a 74-year-old Central Jersey man who authorities said fired a gun inside his home with a woman upstairs, launching a nearly two-hour SWAT standoff.

Raritan police were called to a Hidden Pond Court home, just after Stephen E. McManus fired a shot around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

Nearby residents were evacuated for their safety as officers on scene made "direct visual and verbal contact" with a female resident in an upstairs bedroom of McManus' home, Robertson said.

Meanwhile, McManus refused to leave the house, barricading himself inside with access to several firearms, the prosecutor said alongside local law enforcement.

The SWAT Team responded to the scene around 9:05 p.m., at which point crisis negotiators began working with McManus.

McManus left the home unarmed around 9:55 p.m., and was taken into custody by SWAT officers, Robertson said.

The female resident was unharmed and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The scene was turned over to Raritan Borough Police and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit for investigation. A Somerset County Superior Court ordered a search warrant, in which multiple firearms and ammunition were seized.

McManus was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Responders included the Raritan and Bridgewater police departments, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, along with the Somerset County Emergency Response Team consisting of the Somerset County SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators Team, Tactical Emergency Medical personnel, and Somerset County Field Communications / Command Post.

Anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Raritan Borough Police Department at (908) 725-6700 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.