Prosecutor: Morris County Man Who Shot At Police Conducting Welfare Check Had Firearms, Drugs

A Washington Township (Morris County) man who shot at officers conducting a welfare check had an assault rifle, ammunition and drugs, authorities charged.

Police were conducting a welfare check on a suicidal man at Rock Road home when Keith O'Connor, 49, fired a shotgun "at or in their direction" around 7 p.m. Monday, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Authorities subsequently found more weapons, including an assault firearm and large-capacity ammunition magazines, and unspecified drugs, Knapp said.

O’Connor faces various weapons and drug charges and remains in police custody pending a court appearance.

