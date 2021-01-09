Prosecutor: Morris County Man, 54, Charged In Fatal Stabbing

A Morris County man has been charged after fatally stabbing another man during an argument Sunday, authorities said.

Santiago Agudelo, 54, is accused of stabbing another man during an argument near West Blackwell Street and Randolph Avenue in Dover, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The body of the man — whose name has not been released — was found lying on the sidewalk around 7:40 a.m. An autopsy showed his cause of death to be a single stab wound and the manner of death to be homicide, Carroll said.

Agudelo, of West Blackwell Street in Dover, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Agudelo was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.

Assisting agencies include the Dover Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Dover Police Department at 973-366-2200, or Morris County Crime Stoppers at 973-267-2255.

