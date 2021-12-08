Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'No Questions Asked': NJ Buys Back Nearly 1,000 Guns
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Morris County Man, 52, Accused Of Uploading, Distributing Child Porn On Cell Phone

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Morris County Correctional Facility
Morris County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: https://morriscountynj.gov/

A 52-year-old Morris County man is facing numerous charges for possession and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

Nicholas Spagnoletti, of Madison, is accused of possessing, uploading and distributing the images using his personal cell phone between April 15 and August 12, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release Thursday.

Spagnoletti was charged with endangering the welfare of children for the distribution of child pornography and endangering the welfare of children for the possession of child pornography, both third-degree offenses, Carroll said.

Spagnoletti’s arrest is the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Spagnoletti was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an August 13 court appearance.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Madison Borough Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Thomas Laird of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6245.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.