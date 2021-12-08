Prosecutor: Morris County Man, 52, Accused Of Uploading, Distributing Child Porn On Cell Phone

A 52-year-old Morris County man is facing numerous charges for possession and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

Nicholas Spagnoletti, of Madison, is accused of possessing, uploading and distributing the images using his personal cell phone between April 15 and August 12, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release Thursday.

Spagnoletti was charged with endangering the welfare of children for the distribution of child pornography and endangering the welfare of children for the possession of child pornography, both third-degree offenses, Carroll said.

Spagnoletti’s arrest is the result of a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Spagnoletti was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an August 13 court appearance.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Madison Borough Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Thomas Laird of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6245.

