Prosecutor: Morris County Man, 21, Threatened Victims With Handgun Twice

A 21-year-old Wharton man was arrested for threatening multiple people with a handgun across Morris County, authorities announced Sunday.

Steven Retana was arrested in Morris Township Saturday and charged with terroristic threats and weapon-related offenses stemming from incidents on May 10 and 21, Acting Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The initial investigation started following a tip that Retana threatened and pointed a handgun at someone in Dover on or around May 10, the prosecutor said alongside other county and local officials.

Then, authorities launched a separate investigation in Rockaway Township, when Retana again threatened and pointed a handgun at someone, Carroll said.

Retana was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest on Lindsley Drive in Morris Township, the prosecutor said.

He was transferred to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

