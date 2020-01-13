Contact Us
Prosecutor: Man's Body Found On Hoboken, Union City Border

Valerie Musson
A man's body was found at 14th Street and Manhattan Avenue on the border of Hoboken and Union City, authorities said.
A man's body was found at 14th Street and Manhattan Avenue on the border of Hoboken and Union City, authorities said.

A man's body found at an intersection on the Hoboken and Union City Monday, authorities said.

Members of the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office were conducting an investigation in a wooded area under the 14th Street viaduct , NJ.com reports.

The man -- whose age and identity were not released -- was found at 14th Street and Manhattan Avenue in Union City, the prosecutor's office said Monday afternoon in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

