Prosecutor: Lodi Stalker Impersonated Woman, 18, On Dating Sites

A self-employed insurance adjuster from Lodi impersonated an 18-year-old woman on dating sites for several months -- and even tried making a date, authorities charged Friday.

Matthew J. Bolger Jr., 46, created two “fictitious social media accounts on dating and romance websites/applications in the likeness” of the victim for “a period spanning several months,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Detectives from Calo’s Cyber Crimes Unit raided Bolger’s Long Valley Road residence and took him into custody on Friday.

They charged him with stalking, impersonation and cyber-harassment.

Bolger was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

