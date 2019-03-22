Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Lodi Stalker Impersonated Woman, 18, On Dating Sites

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Matthew J. Bolger Jr.
Matthew J. Bolger Jr. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A self-employed insurance adjuster from Lodi impersonated an 18-year-old woman on dating sites for several months -- and even tried making a date, authorities charged Friday.

Matthew J. Bolger Jr., 46, created two “fictitious social media accounts on dating and romance websites/applications in the likeness” of the victim for “a period spanning several months,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Detectives from Calo’s Cyber Crimes Unit raided Bolger’s Long Valley Road residence and took him into custody on Friday.

They charged him with stalking, impersonation and cyber-harassment.

Bolger was being held in the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.