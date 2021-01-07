Prosecutor: Juvenile Beaten With Gun, Lured In NJ Drug Deal Gone Bad

Two more arrests have been made in connection with a Somerset County drug deal gone bad last January, authorities said Thursday.

Kayla S. Burnett, 20, of Ewing, and Samuel P. Dyal, 18, of Princeton, were arrested on May 26 and May 27, respectively, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

George C. Battle, 4th was taken into custody on April 28, 2021 and charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a handgun, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and luring, all in connection with the Montgomery Township incident, Robertson said.

On Jan. 25, a juvenile told police that he had arranged to meet with someone through a social media app for a drug deal at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

When he arrived, a male got into the passenger seat of his vehicle and pointed a black gun at him, while a second male entered the rear seat of his vehicle and demanded his wallet, cellphone, car keys and hat, authorities said.

The two male suspects physically removed the victim from his vehicle and ordered him into a silver BMW sedan, driven by a female suspect, later identified as Burnett, Robertson said.

The male suspect with the gun hit the victim over the head with the butt of the gun, and put a ski mask over his head, authorities said.

The victim was driven to a nearby ATM where he was instructed to withdraw $420, and hand it over to the suspects, police said.

Battle, Burnett and Dyal were subsequently arrested.

Burnett was charged with theft by unlawful taking and released pending a court date.

Dyal was arrested at a relative’s home in East Windsor, and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and luring, authorities said.

He was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing in this matter.

Anyone with information relating to this robbery to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at (908) 359-3222 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.