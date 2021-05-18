Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man Who Recorded Himself Sexually Abusing Infants Gets 40 Years, No Parole
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Jersey Man, 41, Found With Bloody Clothes After Killing Mom, Burning Down Home

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Eileen Citro with son, Anthony.
Eileen Citro with son, Anthony. Photo Credit: Eileen Citro Facebook photo

A North Jersey man accused of killing his mother and burning down his home Monday morning has been jailed on murder and arson charges, authorities said.

Anthony Citro, 41, was found with blood on his clothing as police responded to a fire at his home at 37 Chestnut Hill Dr. E. in Denville just before 7:25 a.m., Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release with Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker and Denville Police Chief Frank Perna.

While extinguishing the blaze, fire crews found the body of Citro’s mother, Eileen Citro, 68, whose manner of death was determined to be sharp force injuries, Gannon said.

Citro was charged on a warrant-complaint with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated arson.

Assisting agencies include the Denville Volunteer Fire Department, the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Morris County Department of Law and Public Safety, the Denville Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI Unit and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson/Environmental Crimes, Major Crimes and High Tech Crimes units.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.