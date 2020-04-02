Prosecutor: Jersey City Teen Released From Hospital With Gunshot Wound Dies Next Day

A 17-year-old Jersey City girl who was sent home from the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night died after being readmitted Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police responding to an 8 p.m. shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Forrest Street said they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound that wasn't considered life-threatening.

The girl -- identified in other news reports as Stephanie Jacques -- was found wounded a block away, at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Both were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, she said.

The girl was released with a gunshot wound to her lower body before being re-admitted Thursday morning, Suarez said.

She was pronounced dead at 10:57 a.m., the prosecutor said, adding that a medical examiner was conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon, Suarez said.

The prosecutor asked that anyone who witnessed or knows who was involved in the shooting contact her office at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip .

