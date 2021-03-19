Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Klepto Car Dealership Thief Strikes Twice In Rochelle Park, Police Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Prosecutor: Jersey City Man Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Boy In His Custodial Care

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Francisco Espinal
Francisco Espinal Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Jersey City man was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, authorities said.

Francisco Espinal, 53,  was in the custodial care of the boy when the alleged assault occurred, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Espinal was charged with aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and hindering apprehension, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

A detention hearing for Espinal is tentatively scheduled for March 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.