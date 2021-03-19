Prosecutor: Jersey City Man Sexually Assaults 15-Year-Old Boy In His Custodial Care

A Jersey City man was charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, authorities said.

Francisco Espinal, 53, was in the custodial care of the boy when the alleged assault occurred, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Espinal was charged with aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact and hindering apprehension, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

A detention hearing for Espinal is tentatively scheduled for March 24.

