Prosecutor: Jersey City Man Accused Of Multiple Sex Crimes Involving Girl In His Custodial Care

A 37-year-old Jersey City man is facing charges involving multiple sexual crimes against a girl in his custodial care who was between 11 and 15 years old at the times of the alleged incidents, authorities said.

Deivis Feliz Rivera was arrested Saturday, April 10 around 1:05 p.m. by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Members of the SVU were notified by the Jersey City Police Department of the crimes on April 9, Suarez said.

Rivera was arrested in Paterson without incident following an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, Suarez said.

Rivera was charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact, authorities said.

He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny pending his first appearance.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Paterson Police Department with the arrest.

