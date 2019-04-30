PROSECUTOR: Investigation Continues Into Stabbing Death Of South Hackensack Man, 18

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo confirmed Tuesday that no charges had been filed in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old South Hackensack man at his home over the weekend.

Ismael Fajardo died of stab wounds to the chest and heart on Saturday, Calo said.

The prosecutor didn't disclose the circumstances amid what is a continuing investigation.

A law enforcement official told Daily Voice that Fajardo was stabbed during a fight with his 16-year-old stepbrother at their Hoffman Street home in what initially appeared to be self-defense.

Police responding to a 911 call found Fajardo bleeding and unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom, Calo said.

He's suffered "sharp force injuries/stab wounds," the prosecutor said.

Fajardo was pronounced dead on arrival at Hackensack University Medical Center.

"At this time, the investigation into the death of Ismael Fajardo is ongoing and no one has been charged," Calo said Tuesday morning.

He thanked South Hackensack police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, whose Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 16-year-old South Hackensack boy stabbed his 18-year-old stepbrother dead during a fight at their home early Saturday evening, authorities said Sunday.

The older stepbrother, who was pronounced dead on arrival at Hackensack University Medical Center, "was the aggressor," a ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

"They were fighting" when his younger stepbrother stabbed him around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on Hoffman Street, the official said.

No juvenile complaints had been filed against the boy "while it's sorted out," he said.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad transported the victim to HUMC.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was investigating, along with South Hackensack police.

