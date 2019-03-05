Prosecutor Investigating Snow Remover's Plunge Through Route 208 Bridge

UPDATE: Authorities were investigating why a snow removal machine plunged through a pedestrian bridge, smashing into a van and seriously injuring its two occupants on Route 208 below.

Both van occupants -- Patrick O'Dell, 64, and John DesLauriers, 22, both of Hawthorne -- remained at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson on Tuesday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief Richard McAuliffe said.The operator of the 4,100-pound Bobcat S100, 42-year-old Don Turner Jr., also of Hawthorne, was released after being treated following the incident.

The northbound highway was closed at Utter Avenue and Goffle Road for several hours after the Bobcat tore a hole in the North 4th Street overpass while clearing snow around 11 a.m. Monday.

It landed flush on the van's cab, trapping O'Dell and Deslauriers, who had to be extricated by firefighters, witnesses said.

Wyckoff Rescue and Hawthorne police and firefighters were among the responders, which also included the prosecutor's office, Glen Rock police, the Bergen County Sheriff's Office and the state Department of Transportation.

DOT inspectors determined that the span wasn't in danger of a total collapse.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

