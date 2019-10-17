Prosecutor Investigating Mysterious Jefferson Shooting

Authorities are investigating shooting that left bullet holes in the outside of a Jefferson home.

Police responded to a report of shots fired to a house on Seneca Trail just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a statement with local police.

Officers found " multiple suspected gunshots" to objects on the property and the house, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation by the Jefferson Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Jefferson Township Police Department at 973-697-1300.

