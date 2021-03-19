Prosecutor In PA Busted For Working As DoorDash Deliveryman During Day Job

A Bucks County prosecutor has been demoted after word spread that he was delivering food with Door Dash during daytime work hours, authorities said.

First Assistant District Attorney, Gregg D. Shore, will be demoted to the office’s deputy district attorney, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced in a press conference Thursday.

Jennifer Schorn, who has been with the office since 1999, was promoted to Shore's former role, Weintraub said.

Shore was delivering with Door Dash, the food service app, during work hours between October and February, Weintraub said.

He has since repaid the county the money he earned while delivering food during the daytime work hours of his $125,000 salaried position, Bucks Courier Times reports.

"What he has done is indefensible, thoughtless, selfish, and so stupid, it's senseless," the DA said. "This shows a clear lack of leadership, and this is the reason for his demotion."

"It would be easier and politically expedient for me to just fire him and be done with it. That would necessarily be the easiest thing for me to do but not the right thing to do," Weintraub added. "I have to set my personal perspective and feelings aside as difficult as that may be so I can look at this fairly and objectively."

"I preach second chances. I preach redemption that people can learn from their mistakes and become better."

Shore worked as a prosecutor in the early 2000's in Lehigh County, before spending seven years with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, according to his bio on CrimeWatch.

He also worked as Pennsylvania's Deputy Secretary of Labor from 2011 to 2015.

