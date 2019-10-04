Contact Us
Prosecutor: Husband Helped Union County Woman Embezzle $100,000 From Bergen Business

Jerry DeMarco
Kristine Whiting, James Whiting
Kristine Whiting, James Whiting Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A Union County woman embezzled $100,000 from a Bergen County company with her husband’s help, said authorities who busted both.

Kristine Whiting, 44, of North Plainfield took business checks from her former employer and either cashed them or deposited them into bank accounts in hers or her husband’s name, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives charged Whiting and her husband, 45-year-old trucker James Whiting, with conspiracy.

Kritine Whiting also was charged with money laundering.

Both were released pending Oct. 23 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

