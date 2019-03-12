Prosecutor: Hunterdon County Man Had 45,000 Child Porn Photos, Videos

A Hunterdon County man was arrested by authorities who said he had nearly 45,000 photos and videos of child pornography.

August Blew, 55, of High Bridge, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child on Monday, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael Williams said in a joint release with other law enforcement officials.

Last April, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) regarding possible possession of child pornography, Williams said.

An investigation found Blew had thousands of photos and videos of child pornography, authorities said.

The investigation was conducted by the Special Victims Unit and High Bridge Police Department.

