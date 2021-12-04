Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Prosecutor: Hunterdon County Man, 26, Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment

Valerie Musson
Jose Ramos-Ramirez, 26, of Readington
Jose Ramos-Ramirez, 26, of Readington Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office

A 26-year-old Readington man was being held in the Warren County Jail on charges of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, authorities said.

Jose Ramos-Ramirez was arrested April 10 on second, third and fourth degree charges, respectively, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams, Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo, and Readington Township Police Chief Joseph Greco said Monday.

The alleged crimes occurred in Readington Township, Williams said.

The arrest was a result of a joint and ongoing investigation by the Hunterdon and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Offices and the Readington, Raritan, and Clinton Township Police Departments.

No further details were released.

Anyone with relevant information regarding Mr. Ramirez is encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s at (908) 788-1129.

