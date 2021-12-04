Prosecutor: Hunterdon County Man, 26, Charged With Sexual Assault, Child Endangerment

A 26-year-old Readington man was being held in the Warren County Jail on charges of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, authorities said.

Jose Ramos-Ramirez was arrested April 10 on second, third and fourth degree charges, respectively, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams, Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo, and Readington Township Police Chief Joseph Greco said Monday.

The alleged crimes occurred in Readington Township, Williams said.

The arrest was a result of a joint and ongoing investigation by the Hunterdon and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Offices and the Readington, Raritan, and Clinton Township Police Departments.

No further details were released.

Anyone with relevant information regarding Mr. Ramirez is encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s at (908) 788-1129.

